Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

APYX opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $241.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.73.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 64.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

