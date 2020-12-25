Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Applied UV in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Applied UV stock opened at $5.04 on Monday. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied UV stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Applied UV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

