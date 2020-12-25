Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,264. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. Apollo Medical has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $948.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $180.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Medical by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Apollo Medical by 4.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Medical by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Apollo Medical by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

