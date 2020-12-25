Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.24.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.43. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $260,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,113,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,058,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,469 shares of company stock valued at $6,334,910 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.