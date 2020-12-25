Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of APA stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Apache by 374.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 685,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 541,074 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Apache by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Apache by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 212,256 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Apache by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 710,650 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

