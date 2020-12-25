Ankr (ANKR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.09 Million

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $59.09 million and approximately $22.93 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Sistemkoin, Bitinka and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00048428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00338962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00031356 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,496,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinExchange, Bittrex, ABCC, Bgogo, Coinone, Bithumb, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Coinall, IDEX, BitMax, Upbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Korea, Sistemkoin, KuCoin and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

