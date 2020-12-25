Analyzing Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WCF Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp 7.64% 3.94% 0.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WCF Bancorp and Magyar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 3.35 $230,000.00 N/A N/A Magyar Bancorp $28.64 million 1.95 $2.19 million N/A N/A

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Summary

Magyar Bancorp beats WCF Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. The company also invests in investment securities. WCF Bancorp, Inc. conducts its operations from two offices located in Webster City, Iowa and Independence, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. The company also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. It operates through seven branch offices in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison; and a loan product office in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp MHC

