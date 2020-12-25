Analysts Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price at $274.19

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.32. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 27.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.