Analysts Set Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price at $274.19

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $274.19.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.32. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.
In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 27.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
