Analysts Set Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) PT at $23.00

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Aegis assumed coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,497.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $488,950. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $81,697,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth about $46,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,041,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,995,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,667,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,943. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

