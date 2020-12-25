Analysts Set MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Target Price at $44.17

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

MAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

MAX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 82,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,330. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

