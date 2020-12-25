Analysts Set Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) Price Target at €19.88

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.88 ($23.39).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

FRA:DTE traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €14.80 ($17.41). 6,303,089 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom AG has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.74.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

