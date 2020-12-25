Analysts Set AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Target Price at $32.17

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVRO shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AVRO stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,696. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $535.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.42.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

