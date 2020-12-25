Analysts Offer Predictions for Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,050 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,260 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

