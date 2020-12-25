Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tiziana Life Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

NASDAQ TLSA opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $12.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.55 million, a PE ratio of -83.33 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLSA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 337,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

