Analysts Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.68) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). fuboTV posted earnings of ($0.68) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($6.35) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUBO. Roth Capital increased their price target on fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO traded down $8.41 on Friday, reaching $44.18. 26,307,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.68.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.