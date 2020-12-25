Analysts Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.82 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce $38.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.60 million and the highest is $42.40 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $31.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $152.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.90 million to $155.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $190.13 million, with estimates ranging from $177.70 million to $205.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDSI. BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $90,627.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,825 shares of company stock worth $176,710. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 215,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.76. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

