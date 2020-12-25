Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives $5.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Get Amyris alerts:

Shares of AMRS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,258. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amyris by 97.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Amyris by 49.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Amyris by 78.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 495.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 73,170 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Amyris by 50.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.