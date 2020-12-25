AMS (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Shares Up 1.4%

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01.

AMS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUKUF)

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.