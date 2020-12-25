Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) Shares Down 0.6%

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) shares were down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.45 and last traded at $18.61. Approximately 24,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 15,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.47% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

