Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 60,532 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 396,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

