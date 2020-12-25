America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $12.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.70. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million.

CRMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,655. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $728.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.00.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 102,070 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 210,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

