American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.05. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 7,857 shares.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.