AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $90.00, but opened at $104.25. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $104.25, with a volume of 34 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from AMCON Distributing’s previous dividend of $0.18.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of AMCON Distributing worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

