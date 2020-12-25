Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $69.80

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.80 and traded as high as $72.80. Amadeus IT Group shares last traded at $71.87, with a volume of 262,668 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMADY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.23 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group, S.A. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

