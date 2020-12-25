Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $1,781.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,792.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,734.16. 465,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,181. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,765.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,575.68. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,843.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

