Alpha Finance Lab Reaches Market Cap of $29.60 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $29.60 million and $13.34 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000697 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00132875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00669460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00161932 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.00357327 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00062286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00097359 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.