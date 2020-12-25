Almost Never Films (OTCMKTS:HLWD) Shares Up 638.1%

Shares of Almost Never Films Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLWD) shot up 638.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 4,101 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $898,845.00, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

Almost Never Films Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLWD)

Almost Never Films Inc operates as a film company in the United States. It focuses on film production activities; and the provision of finance and production related services. The company is based in West Hollywood, California.

