Alliance Global Partners Trims Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Target Price to $1.10

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $1.10 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.09. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.