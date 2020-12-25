Alliance Global Partners Trims Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Target Price to $1.10

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $2.00 to $1.10 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.09. Almaden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48.
About Almaden Minerals
Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.