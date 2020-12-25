Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $28.33 Average PT from Analysts

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ALGM traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 402,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.66. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

