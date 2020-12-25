Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $594.68 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post sales of $594.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $614.85 million and the lowest is $574.50 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 609,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, CFO Donald P. Newman bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

