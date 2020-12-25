Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $563.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Align Technology saw significantly higher sales of Invisalign clear aligners and iTero scanners during the third quarter of 2020 despite the pandemic. Impressive international performance across geographies and increased shipment volumes buoy optimism. Robust segmental performances and margin expansions look encouraging. Partnerships and product launches were also impressive. Invisalign portfolio’s potential and strong solvency position buoy optimism. The company’s third quarter results were better-than-expected despite the challenging business environment. Align Technology has been outperforming its industry over the past six months. Yet, the company not providing any guidance due to the unrelenting spread of the pandemic is worrying. Foreign exchange impacts, overdependence on Invisalign and tough competition are other headwinds.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.07.

ALGN stock opened at $528.03 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $127.88 and a 1-year high of $543.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $489.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total transaction of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

