Alice L. Walton Sells 548,602 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WMT opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.28 and its 200-day moving average is $136.91. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $406.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

