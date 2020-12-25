Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC) Shares Gap Down to $15.65

Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) (TSE:ALC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $14.04. Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 12,387 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17. The company has a market cap of C$551.14 million and a P/E ratio of 27.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.01.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO)’s payout ratio is 90.74%.
Algoma Central Co. (ALC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ALC)
Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.
