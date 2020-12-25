Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of ALEX opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 837.50 and a beta of 1.39. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $497,526.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,337,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,087,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

