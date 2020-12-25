AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 45,929 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.7% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.45. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

