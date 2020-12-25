Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Air T has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $42.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned about 2.71% of Air T at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

