Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.50) Per Share

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of AGIO opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

