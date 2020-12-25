AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Down 17% Following Insider Selling

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) shares traded down 17% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.58. 12,054,555 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 6,905,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Specifically, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $64,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,650,321 shares in the company, valued at $15,538,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,637 shares of company stock worth $739,962.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded AgEagle Aerial Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAVS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter worth $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

