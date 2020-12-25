Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Up 10%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s stock price rose 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 6,328,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 2,079,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.48.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 369.10% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aeterna Zentaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 286,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

