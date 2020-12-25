AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW)’s share price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.95 and last traded at $38.11. 9,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 15,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWAW. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $803,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 294,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,098,000.

