ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,917 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ADTRAN worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ADTRAN by 59.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 156,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $15.02 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $15.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.35.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

