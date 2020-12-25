Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,833 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2,164.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,296,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,523 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth $18,470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 400,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

ATGE opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.63 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

