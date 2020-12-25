AdEx (ADX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $611,806.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AdEx has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00325892 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00031492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00016488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

