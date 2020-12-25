AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) (LON:ADT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $235.85

Shares of AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) (LON:ADT) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $235.85 and traded as low as $219.00. AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) shares last traded at $219.00, with a volume of 4,523 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £55.32 million and a P/E ratio of -322.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 219.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 235.68.

In other AdEPT Technology Group plc (ADT.L) news, insider Philip John Race bought 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £12,488 ($16,315.65).

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

