Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.17

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $11.46. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 48,071 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.14%. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

