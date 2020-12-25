Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.17

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and traded as high as $11.46. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 48,071 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.05.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.14%. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
About Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
