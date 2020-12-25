ADAMANT Messenger Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $1,555.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00011171 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 105,846,972 coins and its circulating supply is 85,704,962 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

