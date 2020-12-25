Acute Angle Cloud Reaches Market Cap of $2.12 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, OKEx, BiteBTC and HADAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,439.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.78 or 0.02527805 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00501083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.50 or 0.01282774 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.00643937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00253374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00023152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064209 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HADAX, LBank, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

