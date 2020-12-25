Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Raised to $300.00 at Barclays

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target raised by Barclays from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $245.75.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $257.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.66. The company has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,733,499 shares of company stock worth $158,794,226. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

