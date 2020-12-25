A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Shares Up 53.3%

A.M. Castle & Co. (OTCMKTS:CTAM)’s stock price shot up 53.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 1,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 4,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

A.M. Castle & Co. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAM)

A. M. Castle & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty metals distribution company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, China, and Singapore. The company provides a range of products, and value-added processing and supply chain services to various customers. Its products include alloy, aluminum, stainless steel, nickel, carbon, and titanium in plate, sheet, extrusions, round bar, hexagon bar, square and flat bar, tubing, and coil forms.

