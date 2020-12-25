$786.90 Million in Sales Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce sales of $786.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $782.00 million and the highest is $789.90 million. Grocery Outlet posted sales of $655.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.65 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

GO opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

